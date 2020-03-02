China leads slump as Asian factories take a beating in February from virus outbreak

TOKYO: Asia’s factories took a beating in February from the coronavirus outbreak with activity in China shrinking at a record pace, surveys showed yesterday, raising the prospect of a coordinated policy response by central banks to prevent a global recession.

China’s factory activity suffered the sharpest contraction on record in February, the Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) showed, underlining the crippling effects of tough travel curbs and public health measures taken to contain the outbreak.

That followed the Chinese government’s similarly dire PMI release on the weekend, which also showed a record pace of decline.

The slump in the world’s second-largest economy dealt a severe blow to factories across Asia, including those in Japan, South Korea and Taiwan, offering the clearest evidence yet of the epidemic’s damaging effects on global growth and businesses.

“The slump in manufacturing activity looks to have had a significant impact on trade,” Capital Economics wrote in a research note on the Caixin PMI.

“The PMIs also point to a major hit to employment, the effects of which will take longer to reverse. And with the jump in virus cases overseas, there is a growing risk of a protracted downturn in foreign demand.”

Japan’s PMI showed its factory activity was hit by the sharpest contraction in nearly four years in February, reinforcing expectations the economy may have slipped into recession.

Separate data showed Japanese firms cut spending on plant and equipment in the quarter to December, casting doubt on the Bank of Japan’s view that robust domestic demand will make up for some of the weakness in exports.

“Near-term prospects for Japan’s industrial sector appear very bleak,” said Joe Hayes, economist at IHS Markit, which compiles the survey.

South Korea’s factory activity also shrank faster in February, as export orders contracted at the quickest pace in over six years in a shattering blow to production.

Activity in Vietnam and Taiwan, two key economies in the global technology supply chain, slipped into contraction from growth the month earlier.

Among Asian economies less reliant on global trade, growth in India’s factory sector eased slightly from a near eight-year high in January while Indonesia’s factory sector returned to growth.

In Europe, the manufacturing downturn in the eurozone eased last month despite the coronavirus outbreak and its impact on supply chains.

IHS Markit’s Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index rose to 49.2 in February from January’s 47.9, pipping a preliminary estimate of 49.1 and chalking up its highest reading in a year. While that held below the 50 mark separating growth from contraction for a 13th month, it was ahead of expectations in a Reuters poll for no change from the flash reading.

“Despite widespread reports from companies that the coronavirus outbreak disrupted supply chains and hit foreign sales, February saw encouraging signs that the eurozone’s manufacturing downturn is easing,” said Chris Williamson, chief business economist at IHS Markit.

Factory managers remained relatively upbeat and optimism about the coming 12 months remained high. The future output index was 58.3, albeit down from January’s 17-month high of 59.8.

In the UK, manufacturing activity rebounded in February to a ten-month high on easing Brexit uncertainty, but supply chains were nevertheless pressured by coronavirus concerns.

The IHS Markit UK Manufacturing PMI stood at 51.7 last month, the group said in a statement. That was the highest level since April 2019 and compared with a neutral print of 50.0 in January. A reading above 50 indicates growth.

“Growth of manufacturing output accelerated ... as domestic demand continued to recover on the back of reduced political uncertainty,” IHS Markit said in a statement.

"Supply chain disruptions were rapidly emerging, however, as the outbreak of Covid-19 led to sizeable raw material delivery delays, rising input costs and increased pressure on stocks of purchases."

The research group added that "companies reported reduced new work intakes from Asia – especially China - due to the COVID-19 outbreak". – Reuters, AFP