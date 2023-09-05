China poses greatest risk to Europe’s carmakers: Allianz Trade study

LONDON: Chinese-made electric vehicles (EV) pose the greatest risk to Europe’s carmakers and could cost them €7 billion (RM34.2 billion) a year in lost profits by 2030 unless policymakers take action, according to an Allianz Trade report.

According to the report released on Tuesday (May 9) by the unit of German insurer Allianz, policymakers need to meet the challenge with reciprocal tariffs on imported cars from China, do more to develop EV battery materials and technologies, and also allow Chinese carmakers to build cars in Europe.

Europe’s carmakers face a dual threat from the prospect of falling sales of their own vehicles in China, where local EV makers have been growing market share, and from rising sales of imported Chinese EV – made by Chinese or Western carmakers.

Global carmakers have pledged to make a comeback in China with a large number of EV in a fast-moving market where the pressure to cut prices is getting more intense.

A crowded market for all-electric SUVs in China is putting pressure on local carmakers to export more vehicles to Europe.

Chinese EV imports could cost the European Union over €24 billion in economic output in 2030, or 0.15% of the bloc’s gross domestic product (GDP), Allianz Trade said.

But the “automotive-dependent economies of Germany, Slovakia and Czech Republic could face an even bigger hit” of between 0.3% and 0.4% of GDP, said the report, titled: “The Chinese challenge to the European automotive industry”.

“The stakes are high for Europe’s automotive industry: four out of five cars sold in Europe are assembled locally,” the report added.

“Europe is also the world’s export powerhouse in the sector, with car trade generating between €70 billion and €110 billion in trade surplus for the European economy every year over the past decade.”

The report said the US Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) had made Europe a target for Chinese exports.

While Europe remains comparatively open to imported EV – Tesla, for instance, accounts for 20% of fully-electric car sales in Europe – the United States is “set to be a much tougher market to crack for Chinese vehicles” because of the IRA, the report said.

Separately, Chinese investment in Europe is shifting from mergers and acquisitions to greenfield projects mainly in battery production for electric vehicles, according to 2022 data analysed by independent research providers Merics and Rhodium Group.

Greenfield investment made up 57% of total foreign direct investment by China in Europe in 2022, overtaking mergers and acquisitions for the first time since 2008, according to the report released on Tuesday.

Tencent’s acquisition of Sumo Digital was the only transaction worth over €1 billion, with most other major investments in battery plants by companies such as CATL, Envision AESC, and SVOLT.

“We are witnessing a major shift in how Chinese companies invest in Europe ... Chinese firms have become major players in Europe’’s green transition,” Agatha Kratz, director of the Rhodium Group, said in a statement.

Europe has some of the most stringent regulations on electrification and the green transition but its battery industry lags behind Asian players, with much of Europe’s planned battery capacity coming from Japanese, South Korean or Chinese producers with greater know-how.

Setting up operations from scratch in Europe allows Chinese players to avoid tariffs and transport costs and shield themselves from political tension that could impede exports and imports, the report said.

While screenings of Chinese investments in Europe have increased, the region still remains more open politically to China than the United States which has cracked down on Chinese battery imports via the Inflation Reduction Act, it added.

Still, European politicians and business leaders are in the midst of a debate over the region's own relationship to China, seeking to prop up domestic industry and find new suppliers for key materials required for the green transition. – Reuters