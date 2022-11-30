China’s GIHDG the first company outside Malaysia to obtain MSPO certification: MPOB

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysia Palm Oil Board (MPOB) on Nov 30 announced that China’s Grand Oils and Fats (Dongguan) Co Ltd (GIHDG) has become the first company outside Malaysia to obtain the Malaysian Sustainable Palm Oil Supply Chain Certification Standard (MSPO SCCS).

GIHDG is an edible oil processing company and one of the leaders in the plant-based oils and fats industry in the People’s Republic of China.

Its success was attributed to the efforts of the Palm Oil Research and Technical Services Institute of Malaysian Palm Oil Board (PORTSIM) China and the Malaysian Palm Oil Certification Council (MPOCC).

MPOB director-general Datuk Ahmad Parveez Ghulam Kadir said GIHDG which has been certified with MSPO SCCS since Oct 21, 2022, can now confidently and credibly provide products made from sustainably produced palm oil to their clients and end users all around the world.

“Portsim in China has initiated and facilitated this engagement in December 2021 that marks the beginning of this historical achievement,“ he said in a statement on Nov 30.

Portsim China is a research and development centre of MPOB housed in Shanghai, China which serves the industry by increasing China’s uptakes of Malaysian palm oil through research and development and commercialisation activities, as well as providing technical services to the customers.

China has historically and regularly sourced its palm products from Malaysia, with exports of Malaysian palm products to China having tripled from 1.02 million tonnes in 2000 to 3.13 million tonnes in 2021, said MPOB. - Bernama