China’s May exports rise despite higher US tariffs but imports plunge most in 3 years

BEIJING: China’s exports unexpectedly returned to growth in May despite higher US tariffs, but imports fell the most in nearly three years in a further sign of weak domestic demand that could prompt Beijing to step up stimulus measures.

Some analysts suspected Chinese exporters may have rushed out shipments to the United States to avoid new tariffs on US$300 billion (RM1.25 trillion) of goods that US President Donald Trump is threatening to impose in a rapidly escalating trade dispute.

But today’s better-than-expected export data is unlikely to ease fears that a longer and costlier US-China trade war may no longer be avoidable, pushing the global economy towards recession.

China’s May exports rose 1.1% from a year earlier, compared with market expectations for a modest decline, customs data showed.

“We expect export growth to remain positive in June, likely supported by continued front-loading of US-bound exports, but it should then tumble in the third quarter, when we expect the threatened tariffs to be imposed,” economists at Nomura said in a note to clients.

“Therefore, we believe Beijing will likely step up its stimulus measures to stabilise financial markets and growth.”

Business distortions related to April’s cut in the value-added tax may also have eased, helping export readings, Nomura added.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected May shipments from the world’s largest exporter to have fallen 3.8% from a year earlier, after a contraction of 2.7% in April.

While China is not as dependent on exports as in the past, they still account for nearly a fifth of its gross domestic product.

Meanwhile, rare earth exports by China fell 16% in May from a month earlier amid an increased focus on the raw materials due to the Sino-US trade war, although the drop was in line with usual trading.

Exports by China, the key supplier of a group of 17 chemical elements used in everything from high-technology consumer electronics to military equipment, swing sharply from month to month, often by 20% or more.

May’s exports fell to 3,640 tonnes from 4,329 tonnes in April, but were not far off the 4,264-tonne monthly average since January 2018, according to data published yesterday by the General Administration of Customs.

China is home to at least 85% of the world’s capacity to process rare earth ores into material that manufacturers can use, according to research firm Adamas Intelligence. It supplied 80% of the rare earths imported by the US from 2014 to 2017.