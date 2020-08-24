China's Zodiac to invest initial RM1.5b in Malaysia as part of 5G chips plan

PETALING JAYA: Zodiac (China) Applied Science and Technology Research Centre Ltd is looking at an initial investment of as much as RM1.5 billion, as part of a larger plan to set up a manufacturing base for developing 5G chips and encapsulation technology in Malaysia.

Zodiac, a high-technology enterprise with high-frequency integrated circuit design competencies, packaging and testing capabilities, and satellite receiving system design and production technology, is looking to build its second production facility on a 500-acre parcel in Malaysia.

Its first facility in Quanzhou, Fujian, China, has been operational since 2018.

Speaking on the investment into Malaysia, Zodiac group chairman Datuk Chu Boon Tiong said the group’s satellite chips are globally one of the largest selling, and have always been at the forefront of the industry in terms of technology.

“In response to the current international situation and market needs, the group has decided to set up its second manufacturing base in Malaysia for developing 5G chips and encapsulation. Zodiac’s new corporate strategic layout and restructuring plan or new development strategy stems from the need to mitigate risks brought about by the escalating China-US tension and the Covid-19 outbreak globally,” he said in a statement.

The group expects its future production capacity to exceed US$20 billion (RM84 billion).

Concurrent to its decision to invest in Malaysia, the group has made a breakthrough in the 5G limitation for fifth-generation mobile communication, and it has successfully moved towards the development of the sixth-generation technology.

Towards this end, the group will invest US$600 million in the near future to develop its sixth-generation communication system, which will be the catalyst for the second stage of 6G research and investment, sowing new seeds for the future of the group.

Zodiac has received both financial and technical support from Hong Kong Blue Mountain Group and Hong Kong Headway Technology Holdings Co Ltd for the development of its 6G technology.

Speaking on its 6G development, Chu said the group and its subsidiaries have decades of rich and unique experience in high-end chip development technology.

The group’s current high-end chip manufacturing technology and fifth-generation encapsulation for technology have been breaking through the limitations of 5G, and shifted towards 6G development.