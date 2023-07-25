China trading desk unveils China travel dashboard amid rising outbound travel

KUALA LUMPUR: China Trading Desk, a premier provider of marketing and advertising solutions for the Chinese market, has released its game-changing tool - the China Travel Dashboard.

Built to provide unparalleled insights into the evolving attitudes, expectations and behaviours of outbound travellers from China, this dashboard is born out of the company’s deep understanding of the Chinese market.

“We are thrilled to bring this comprehensive tool to our esteemed clients. The China Travel Dashboard is a solid reflection of our relentless commitment to staying on the cutting edge of providing data that is most relevant for our advertisers and agencies,” said its Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Subramania Bhatt.

According to China Trading Desk in a statement, the China Travel Dashboard is designed to act as a compass, helping its clients navigate the complexity of this dynamic market.

The dashboard brings a treasure trove of critical information at your fingertips, transforming it into a must-have tool for formulating and executing digital marketing campaigns aimed at Chinese tourists.

The unique modules of the China Travel Dashboard includes Travel Sentiment which features an exhaustive quarterly survey helmed by the company, assessing the travel inclinations of potential Chinese outbound travellers, thereby providing a snapshot of emerging trends.

Meanwhile, the Pre-Trip module developed in partnership with VariFlight, delivers real-time travel data including daily airport traffic flow from all airports in China to a selected group of 25 countries worldwide, providing a glimpse into preferred destinations.

Partnering with UnionPay, the In-Trip module offers an exclusive window into Chinese tourists’ spending patterns and preferences while immersed in their travel experiences.

The dashboard’s data allows businesses to formulate personalised marketing strategies, optimise ad scheduling, undertake destination marketing, predict upcoming trends and facilitate product development.-Bernama