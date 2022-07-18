China urges banks to extend loans for real estate projects

SHANGHAI/BEIJING: Chinese regulators yesterday urged banks to extend loans to qualified real estate projects and meet developers’ financing needs where reasonable, in their latest effort to ease concerns triggered by a widening mortgage-payment boycott on unfinished houses.

The remarks by the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC) came after a growing number of home buyers across China threatened to stop making their mortgage payments for stalled property projects, aggravating a real estate crisis that has already hit the economy.

Investors have continued to dump Chinese banking stocks as well as developers’ shares and bonds, even after the CBIRC vowed on Thursday to strengthen its coordination with other regulators to “guarantee the delivery of homes”.

In an interview with the official China Banking and Insurance News yesterday, the CBIRC reiterated that it will support local governments to promote home delivery, and expressed confidence that with concerted efforts, “all the difficulties and problems will be properly solved”.

More specifically, the regulator urged banks to “shoulder social responsibility” and actively participate in the study of plans to fill the funding gap, so that the construction of stalled real estate projects can be resumed swiftly and homes can be delivered to buyers early.

It also urged banks to strengthen communication with mortgage clients and support acquisitions of real estate projects to help stabilise the property market.

In addition, the watchdog said that financial risks in the northeastern province of Liaoning has been growing recently but were under control, and the government will take measures to prevent risks at China's small lenders.

Separately, China Banking and Insurance News reported that the CBIRC has worked with the finance ministry and the central bank to accelerate the issuance of special local government bonds to help supplement the capital of small and medium-sized banks.

The central government will take multiple measures to enhance the capitalisation of small and medium-sized banks and build up their resistance to risks, the state-run newspaper reported late yesterday, citing an unnamed official at the CBIRC.

China's economic growth slowed sharply in the second quarter, highlighting the colossal toll on activity from widespread Covid lockdowns.

In January to May, small and medium-sized banks disposed of 394.3 billion yuan (RM259.5 billion) of non-performing loans, up by 107.2 billion yuan from a year earlier, China Banking and Insurance News reported.

To strengthen the capital of small and medium-sized banks, a combined quota of 103 billion yuan of special local government bond issuances was granted to the provinces of Liaoning, Gansu and Henan and the northern port city of Dalian in the first half of 2022, according to the newspaper.

In the near future, other local special bond issuance plans will be approved, and it is expected that the overall amount of 320 billion yuan will be distributed by the end of August, the newspaper added. – Reuters