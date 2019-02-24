China, US sprint to seal trade deal ahead of Trump deadline

WASHINGTON: US and Chinese negotiators met for over seven hours on Saturday to resolve their trade dispute and avoid an escalation of the tit-for-tat tariffs that have already disrupted global commerce, slowed the world economy and roiled financial markets.

The two sides were to meet again today as they race to seal an agreement before a March 1 deadline imposed by US President Donald Trump, who has threatened to dramatically increase tariffs on Chinese goods unless there is a deal.

Saturday marked the fifth straight day of the negotiations between the world’s two biggest economies. Talks were extended through the weekend after both sides reported progress in narrowing their differences.

The Chinese delegation is scheduled to leave for Beijing tomorrow, according to a person familiar with their itinerary.

This is the fourth round of negotiations since Washington and Beijing agreed to a ceasefire in their trade war.

Trump, who has embraced an “America First” policy aimed at rebalancing global trade in favour of the United States, said on Friday there was “a very good chance” a deal would be struck, and that a trade summit with Chinese leader Xi Jinping was likely next month, and hailed two days of “very good talks” by negotiators.

The negotiations were extended through today as officials race to reach a deal ahead of a deadline this week when US tariff rates are due to rise sharply.

But Trump again said he was considering pushing back the deadline for raising tariffs to 25% from 10% on more than US$200 billion (RM816 billion) in Chinese exports to the US.

“We expect to have a meeting sometime in a not too distant future,” he said of the meeting with Xi. “Probably fairly soon in the month of March.”

Xi also sounded a positive note in a letter delivered to Trump by China’s lead negotiator Liu He.

The Chinese president expressed hope that the talks maintain “a mutually respectful, cooperative and win-win attitude” and lead to a “mutually beneficial” agreement.

Details remained scant about any concrete progress in the seven-month-old trade war, which has rattled global markets and prompted stark warnings about the risks to the world economy.

Trump said an agreement on currency manipulation will be included in the trade pact. Officials from Beijing also expressed optimism about a positive outcome.

“From China, we believe that it is very likely that it will happen,” Liu said, speaking through an interpreter. – AFP, Reuters