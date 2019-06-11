China warns of firm response if US escalates trade tensions

BEIJING: China will respond firmly if the United States insists on escalating trade tensions, the Foreign Ministry said today after US President Donald Trump said further tariffs were ready to kick in if no deal was reached at the Group of 20 (G20) summit in Osaka, Japan, on June 28-29.

Trump has repeatedly said he is getting ready to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Osaka summit, but China has not confirmed it.

The US president warned on Monday he will slap huge new tariffs on China if Xi doesn’t show up for a planned face-to-face meeting and insisted the Chinese economy will never overtake the US.

Asked if a failure by Xi to come to the summit would lead to tariffs kicking in on a further US$300 billion (RM1.25 trillion) in Chinese imports, Trump told CNBC television: “Yes it would.”

Trump said the meeting was “scheduled” and that he expects Xi to attend.

“I would be surprised if he didn’t go,” Trump said. “I think he’s going, I haven’t heard that he's not.”

Today, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang again would not be drawn on confirming a Xi-Trump meeting at G20, saying information would be released once it was available to the ministry.

“China does not want to fight a trade war, but we are not afraid of fighting a trade war,” he said, adding China’s door was open to talks based on equality.

“If the United States only wants to escalate trade frictions, we will resolutely respond and fight to the end.”

Tensions between Washington and Beijing rose sharply in May after the Trump administration accused China of having reneged on promises to make structural economic changes during months of trade talks.

On May 10, Trump raised tariffs on US$200 billion of Chinese goods up to 25% and took steps to levy duties on an additional US$300 billion in Chinese imports. Beijing retaliated with tariff increases on a revised list of US$60 billion in US goods.

The US government has also angered China by putting Huawei Technologies Co Ltd on a blacklist that effectively bans US companies from doing business with the Chinese firm, the world’s biggest telecoms equipment maker.

Trump told CNBC that by ratcheting up tariffs, he can ultimately force manufacturers to leave China. “Those companies are going to move into other locations and there won't be a tariff,” he said.

In a game of tit-for-tat, Trump added, China will lose simply because they have far fewer US imports they can target. “We have the big, big advantage,” he said.

“China’s going to make a deal because they’re going to have to make a deal.”

In the interview with CNBC, Trump also said the US central bank has been “very, very destructive” to the economy by raising interest rates too quickly.

Trump has repeatedly criticised the Federal Reserve and called on the independent policymakers to lower the benchmark interest rate but he said in the “they certainly didn’t listen to me because they made a big mistake. They raised interest rates far too fast.”

He said the Fed has put him at a disadvantage in the trade conflict with China.

“We should be entitled to have a fair playing field, but even without a fair playing field – because our Fed is very, very destructive to us – even without a fair playing field, we’re winning, because the tariffs are putting us at a tremendous competitive advantage,” he said.

Fed chairman Jerome Powell has consistently said the independent central bank does not allow political pressure to sway its decisions.