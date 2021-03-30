Chinese EV maker BYD reports 162% increase in 2020 net profit

BEIJING: Chinese electric vehicle maker BYD Co Ltd, which is backed by billionaire Warren Buffett, on Monday reported a 162% growth in 2020 net profit as it became a major mask maker amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

BYD reported 4.23 billion yuan (RM2.67 billion) net profit in 2020, up from 1.61 billion yuan in 2019. That compared with a 4.6 billion yuan net profit estimated by 22 analysts, according to Refinitiv data.

BYD, which started making masks early last year, shortly after the Covid-19 outbreak began, did not give details about its current manufacturing capacity of masks. In May it said it could make 50 million masks a day.

The Shenzhen-based car company, which has partnerships with Japan's top automaker Toyota and German Daimler in China, sold 426,972 vehicles in 2020, 7.5% lower from a year earlier.

Overall auto sales in China fell 1.9% to 25.3 million vehicles in 2020, according to industry data.

BYD, which rolled out a customised EV model for ride-hailing services with China's Didi Chuxing last year, said 2020 revenue dropped 22.6% to 156.6 billion yuan.

Analysts expected revenue of 148.76 billion yuan.

BYD also said it expects net profit in the first three months this year to grow 77.6% to 166.3% compared to same period last year, citing positive auto sales. It also plans to issue debt financing instruments worth up to 50 billion yuan.

In another development, Great Wall Motor will roll out its first hydrogen fuel-cell sport utility vehicles and launch a fleet of 100 hydrogen heavy trucks this year as it plans to become a major fuel-cell vehicle maker globally.

Zhang Tianyu, chairman of FTXT Energy Technology Co Ltd, a Great Wall unit for hydrogen fuel-cell vehicle technologies, made the remarks at an event at Great Wall's headquarters in Baoding city. He did not give details of the model. Great Wall, which sold 1.11 million vehicles last year, is China's top pickup truck maker.

After the event, Great Wall's chairman Wei Jianjun told reporters that Great Wall's plan, which was decided around five years ago, is encouraged by shrinking cost of solar power.

Great Wall will invest three billion yuan in hydrogen-related technologies in the next three years, Wei said. He also said FTXT will seek external fundraising.

The automaker will launch high-end EV and hydrogen fuel-cell models under Saloon marque, which will be priced above 300,000 yuan, Wei said Great Wall has planned eight new models under WEY marque, which it aims to compete with Toyota and Volkswagen, he added.

Great Wall plans five for the newly launched Tank brand, Wei said, without offering a time frame for the products.

Great Wall, which is also selling EVs and building an EV factory with BMW, will have manufacturing capacity of at least 200 gigawatt-hours in 2023, Wei said.

China, the world's largest auto market, rolled out supportive policies for hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles last year, which require local governments and companies to build a more mature supply chain and business model for the industry.

Great Wall rivals including Toyota Motor Corp, Hyundai Motor Co and Geely are developing their own hydrogen fuel-cell models. – Reuters