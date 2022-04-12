CHS Alliance unit appointed as BYD Malaysia’s commercial van distributor

PETALING JAYA: CSH Alliance Bhd, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Alliance EV Sdn Bhd (AEV), was appointed by BYD Malaysia Sdn Bhd as the distributor of its commercial electric van.

The appointment by BYD was in pursuant to the previous memorandum of understanding entered between both the company in March 2022 to jointly work together in the distribution of the commercial electric van, BYD T3 model.

The BYD T3 is a 100% electric compact van with low energy consumption and high performance. Its pure electric drive, powerful electric motor and automatic gear shift makes it easy to operate yet low cost to maintain. Powered by BYD’s proprietary NCM battery with a capacity of 50.3kWh, this silent-running vehicle produces zero emissions and features up to 300km driving range on a single charge.

“Through the distribution and soon assembly of the fully electric commercial van, AEV aims to assist the Malaysia government to achieve zero-emission mission and also businesses in building environmental, sustainable and governance business approach.

“We expect positive response from the transportation and logistics players in the adoption of electric vehicles to replace conventional fuel or gas vehicles which are harmful to the environment. Already, we have a committed customer who had expressed their intention to purchase 100 units of the electric van,” said CSH Alliance executive director Peter Yap.

As part of AEV’s plan, the company also intends to build a completedly knocked down assembly plant or a fully assembly plant to reduce the EV vehicle cost and also to support the local businesses.

In addition, AEV also plans to develop the electric vehicle ecosystem which includes 4S (sales, services, spare parts and body and paint services), supplying charging stations, energy diversification into solar panels to provide an end-to-end electric vehicle solution for the consumers.