CIMB, Affin, Hong Leong and Bank Islam to raise rates by 25bps

PETALING JAYA: CIMB Bank Bhd, Affin Bank Bhd, Hong Leong Bank Bhd and Bank Islam Malaysia Bhd will increase rates by 25 basis points (bps) correspondingly following Bank Negara Malaysia’s Overnight Policy Rate hike to 2.00%.

CIMB Bank and CIMB Islamic Bank will effect a 25bps increase in the base rate and fixed deposit/fixed return income account-i board rates. Similarly, all financing facilities based on the base lending rate and base financing rate (BFR) will be increased by 0.25%. All rate changes will take effect next Wednesday.

Affin Bank, Affin Islamic Bankand Affin Hwang Investment Bank will also revise their loan/financing reference rates upwards by 25bps effective today. In line with the revision, Affin Bank’s fixed deposit and Affin Islamic Bank Term Deposit-i Board rates will be adjusted upwards.

Hong Leong Bank and Hong Leong Islamic Bank will be revising the base rate (BR) and Islamic base rate (IBR) to 2.88% from 2.63% by 25bps. Similarly, loans and financing based on the base lending rate (BLR) and Islamic financing rate (IFR) will be revised to 5.89% from 5.64%. These changes will be effective from next Tuesday.

Since January 2020, Hong Leong had reduced the BR/IBR and BLR/IFR four times, with the last revision done on July 10, 2020 to provide assistance and support to households and businesses impacted by the Covid-19.

Bank Islam will have to revise its BR and BFR by 25bps to 2.77% and 5.72%, respectively. Similarly, Bank Islam’s deposit rates will also be adjusted upwards by 25bps. All changes will be effective from next Tuesday.

The last revision in Bank Islam’s BR was on July 10, 2020, when it was revised from 2.77% to 2.52%, while the BFR was reduced from 5.72% to 5.47%