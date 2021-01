PETALING JAYA: CIMB Group Holdings Bhd has appointed group COO Paul Wong Chee Kin (pix) as CIMB Thai’s president and CEO effective Feb 1, 2021.

He will succeed Sutee Losoponku, who held the position of acting president & CEO since September 2020 following the departure of the previous CEO Adisorn Sermchaiwong. With Wong’s appointment, Sutee will remain with CIMB Thai under the role of advisor to president & CEO up to Dec 31, 2021.

The group stated that these appointments have received approval from Bank of Thailand.

Currently, as the group COO, Wong oversees activities across functions in the areas of payments and digitalisation as well as strategy, customer delivery and process improvements. In his career with CIMB, he has assumed various roles within the group including stints in the Philippines and Singapore, and also served in Principal Asset Management Bhd board.

CIMB group chairman Datuk Mohd Nasir Ahmad welcomed Wong to the role and remarked that he is a proven senior talent in the organisation having taken various roles in 13 years with CIMB.

“Thailand is a strategic market for CIMB as we work towards our vision to be the leading focused Asean bank,” he said in a statement today.

“His extensive industry and management experience will be instrumental in driving our ambitions and plans to build an even stronger and sustainable CIMB franchise for the benefit of our clients.”