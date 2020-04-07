CIMB, CIMB Islamic waive fees for Tabung Haji transactions

PETALING JAYA: CIMB Bank Bhd and CIMB Islamic Bank Bhd will be temporarily waiving the RM1 fee for transactions to Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) accounts, made via its ATM or cash deposit machines, in line with direction from TH and consistent with the wider industry and government initiatives for the convenience of the Malaysian public during the MCO period.

The transaction fee was earlier imposed on activities involving transfers made from CIMB accounts to TH accounts, and vice versa, as well as cash withdrawals from TH accounts done at the self-service terminals.

The waiver applies to all TH transactions undertaken from April 6, with all fees charged to be refunded to customers post-MCO

CIMB Islamic CEO Ahmad Shahriman Mohd Shariff hopes this step will go some way towards alleviating the financial burden of the bank’s customers during this challenging time.

“ We will ensure that all customers are refunded the RM1 fee post-MCO, in line with CIMB’s overall waiver for cash withdrawals at ATMs during the MCO and overall initiatives by the government. We hope that with the fee waiver, we are able to support TH in their goal to provide convenience to 9 million depositors, most of whom have not linked their TH accounts to their CIMB debit cards.

“In view of this, we urge our customers to link their TH account to the ATM card which can be done conveniently via our self-service terminals,” he said.

CIMB launched its strategic partnership with TH, in September 2018 to provide customers access to their TH accounts via CIMB’s self-service terminals across the country.