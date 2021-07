PETALING JAYA: CIMB Bank Bhd and CIMB Islamic Bank Bhd announced today that all individual (B40, M40 and T20), microenterprise and affected small and medium enterprise (SME) customers can now opt-in for a six-month moratorium with approvals given automatically to alleviate their cash flow burdens during the movement control order (MCO) due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Customers are also given alternative options to choose from, such as a 50% reduction in instalments for six months on credit facilities such as mortgages, ASB loans/financing and variable rate credit facilities. Customers can also opt for a three-month moratorium for hire purchase facilities while for credit cards, customers can convert their outstanding balance into a three-year term loan/financing with reduced interest/profit rates to help them better manage their debt.

CIMB has put in place a fully digital eForm which is available on CIMB’s dedicated Covid-19 support page. Customers may also opt-in via e-mail or phone. Bank branches are also available for customers to opt-in for the payment assistance programme or discuss other financial assistance. However, customers are strongly urged to use the digital eform or reach out to CIMB using its digital channels given the current Covid-19 movement restrictions.

“Customers can be assured that approvals are given automatically and no documentation is required upfront. However, hire purchase customers are required to sign a variation agreement with their guarantor, if any, before the payment assistance can be activated. Once customers have opted-in, the bank will contact them to make the necessary arrangements on the variation agreement. By default, the moratorium will come into effect in the month following the opt-in request. Customers can also contact the bank if they would like the moratorium to be activated within the same month,” CIMB said in a statement.

This payment assistance programme is in line with the recent Pemulih aid package announced by the government on June 28, 2021. The payment assistance programme is applicable to all loans/financing approved on or before June 30, 2021 and are not in arrears for more than 90 days as at the submission date.

In addition to the payment assistance programme, CIMB reiterated that other financial assistance packages are also available, including rescheduling and restructuring loans/financing to suit the specific financial circumstances of its customers.

“CIMB will not charge interest on interest, or profit on profit (ie compounding interest/profit), or any penalty interest/late charges during the period of assistance. Customers can also be assured that any financial assistance taken will not impact their Central Credit Reference Information System status.”

As of early-July this year, CIMB has provided financial payment relief assistance to around 223,000 individual and SME customers, amounting to more than RM28 billion, with an approval rate of virtually 100%.