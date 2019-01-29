CIMB completes Asean footprint

MANILA: CIMB Group Holdings Bhd is finally completing its operating footprint in Asean with the launch of its banking presence in the Philippines.

It has received regulatory approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission of the Philippines for its investment banking joint-venture in the country, CIMB Bancom Capital Corporation.

CIMB Group CEO (group ventures and partnerships) Effendy Shahul Hamid said CIMB Bancom will look to deliver value added advisory and cross-border capital market services to Philippine corporates looking to expand and grow across Asean, as well as capitalise on CIMB’s strong presence in the region to originate inbound deals to the Philippines.

CIMB Bank Philippines Inc (CIMB Philippines) aspires to be the nation’s first all-digital and mobile-first bank, promising to make banking simpler, more convenient, and hassle-free, according to the group’s statement today.

“We look forward to bringing a differentiated and digital proposition to the market. Internet and mobile penetration in the Philippines remains one of the highest in the world, a clear sign of the progressive and modern society we hope to serve,” said Effendy.

CIMB Philippines CEO Vijay Manoharan noted that consumers need innovative financial solutions that are relevant to their needs as well as help them get ahead and advance their financial well-being, but they do not necessarily need a physical bank.

“By offering most of our products via the Octo app securely, we are offering the next-level any day, any time convenience for our customers by enabling them to effectively ‘carry’ our bank branch in the palm of their hands.”

CIMB Philippines’ partners include 7-Eleven and DragonPay, with a total of 8,000 convenient customer touchpoints nationwide.

The CIMB Bank Visa-powered Debit Card is accepted at any of the 20,000 Bancnet, Visa, and Visa Plus automatic teller machine (ATMs) nationwide and two million Visa and Visa Plus ATMs worldwide.

To cater to those who want to really start preparing for what’s ahead and save for the future, CIMB Bank offers the UpSave Account, which allows greater savings with its high interest rate of 2% per annum (eight times higher than other banks).