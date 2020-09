PETALING JAYA: CIMB Bank Bhd and CIMB Islamic Bank Bhd are urging its customers in need of further financial assistance to get in touch with the bank as soon as possible as the six-month automatic loan moratorium ends on Wednesday.

“Affected customers who have yet to approach the Bank should contact CIMB or visit any CIMB branch or auto finance centre to enquire about relief options, including restructuring and rescheduling. Meanwhile, SME customers can visit https://www.cimb.com.my/frap for available relief measures,” it said.

It said it remains committed and stands ready to assist affected borrowers in need of financial assistance, and that borrowers applying for financial relief or accepting an restructuring and rescheduling offer will not have their Central Credit Reference Information System status affected.

“As we reach the end of the blanket moratorium, CIMB urges all customers who still require help to contact the bank if they require further assistance. In this context, CIMB has started sending out letters and emails to all borrowers who have yet to contact the bank to remind them of the commencement of installment payments in October.

“CIMB is also notifying borrowers via SMS regarding their installment amounts upon resuming payments in October,” it said.

Since early August, CIMB has proactively engaged 380,000 individuals and 10,000 SMEs who were potentially most affected by the impact of Covid-19. Since then, CIMB has approved nearly RM7 billion worth of CIMB’s Targeted Assistance Programme (TAP) and other payment assistance for over 40,000 individual customers, with an approval rate of close to 100%.

In addition, CIMB has approved over RM2.5 billion worth of CIMB’s TAP for SMEs, close to RM700 million under Bank Negara Malaysia’s Special Relief Fund (SRF/ SRF-i) and additional relief facility (CIMB BRF/BRF-i) of nearly RM400 million on its own.