PETALING JAYA: CIMB Bank Bhd and CIMB Islamic Bank Bhd are continuing their efforts to assist the SME sector, especially businesses without digital presence, through a series of webinars, to help SMEs escalate their digital capabilities.

In a statement, the bank said the webinars allows any business owner to find out how they can benefit from the capabilities of an online store platform with a complete suite of complementary services alongside an efficient payment platform for merchants.

These series of webinars are in addition to the free webinar sessions recently held in April with the bank’s e-commerce solution partner, Shopmatic. Webinars will be held until July and participants will be able to open their online store and start selling almost immediately.

CIMB Group commercial banking CEO Victor Lee Meng Teck said given the current challenging business climate brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic, digital capabilities are key.

“With this in mind, CIMB aims to help customers leverage on the know-how of our partners, Exabytes and Billplz. To ensure businesses sustain and even enjoy growth, customers without an online store presence and a digital payment platform are now able to benefit from the digital knowledge of both our partners.

“This is especially important in the current environment, where businesses are facing reduced or limited opportunities for physical operations,” he said.

The webinars are co-hosted by CIMB’s partners, Exabytes, an e-commerce solutions provider specialising in web hosting services, and Billplz, a provider of simple cash solutions for easy payments.

Through the Digital Retail Package, CIMB Business Current Account/-i SME customers can enjoy heavily discounted packages by Exabytes and Billplz to help them kick start their digital transformation journey.

With the Exabytes Relief Package, SMEs can set up a fully-functioning online store within 3 days, complete with a payment gateway, business email address, copywriting and delivery services. The package starts at RM699, instead of the usual RM1399.

Billplz, on the other hand, is offering CIMB Business Current Account/-i SME customers two months free on its standard membership package, which allows SMEs to generate a unique link for their products, receive orders, and get paid instantly.

Participants can register for the webinars free of charge limited to 100 seats only. They may also sign up for either or both parts of the Digital Retail Package.

Additionally, CIMB is offering a cash incentive of up to RM100 for customers who sign up for these packages, capped at the first 200 customers.