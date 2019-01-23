CIMB divests insurance broking business for RM59.6m

PETALING JAYA: CIMB Group Holdings Bhd’s wholly-owned indirect subsidiary CIG Bhd yesterday entered into a share purchase agreement with HBG Asia Holdings Ltd and HBG Malaysia Sdn Bhd (Howden) to divest its remaining 51% stake in CIMB Howden Insurance Brokers Sdn Bhd (CHIB) to Howden for RM59.6 million.

The group said approval from Bank Negara Malaysia in relation to the proposed divestment was received by Howden on Nov 27, 2018.

“CHIB currently operates an insurance broking business and the proposed divestment is in line with CIMB’s aspirations to further streamline and focus on its core banking businesses. As part of the proposed divestment, CHIB will cease to be an associate of CIG,“ CIMB said.