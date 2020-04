PETALING JAYA: CIMB Bank Bhd and CIMB Islamic Bank Bhd has extended its ongoing SpeedSend Zero Fee programme, which will see zero fees being charged for fund transfers to all partner banks and remitting agents in all overseas corridors within the SpeedSend network, exclusively for transactions carried out via CIMB Clicks.

CIMB Group chairman Datuk Mohd Nasir Ahmad said the group has proactively taken this opportunity to provide greater convenience and support to customers during the current MCO observation period.

“As a financial institution that prioritises our customers and communities, we are cognisant of the current situation and hope this will help our customers make urgent and immediate cross border transfers to friends, family and other counterparts from the safety and comfort of their own homes,” he said in a press statement.

The programme, running from April 2 to April 30, 2020, will enable customers to transfer funds with zero transaction fees to several countries including the UK, eight Asean countries, USA, Australia, Europe, India, Nepal and Bangladesh.

CIMB highlighted that the funds will be transferred, instantly to some countries, and credited directly to the recipient’s account or collected as cash and each customer is allowed to send a minimum of RM30 and up to a maximum of RM10,000 per day via CIMB Clicks.

The bank pointed out that SpeedSend is a speedy, secure, easy and affordable way to transfer money online, around the world via CIMB Clicks, and send or receive funds from any CIMB Bank or CIMB Islamic branch or appointed SpeedSend agents or partner banks worldwide.

CIMB’s customers can access SpeedSend by logging onto the CIMB Clicks website and choosing the SpeedSend option under “Pay and Transfer”.

In addition, CIMB has also temporarily waived the RM1 fee for interbank cash withdrawal transactions at its ATMs/self-service terminals with effect from April 6 until the end of the movement control order.