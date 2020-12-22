CIMB Group named Southeast Asia’s Best Bond House for eighth time since 2012

PETALING JAYA: CIMB Group swept a total of 16 awards at the 14th Annual Alpha Southeast Asia Best Deal & Solution Awards 2020, including Best Bond House in Southeast Asia 2020, Best Ringgit Sukuk House of the Year 2020 and Best Social Impact Islamic Finance House in Asia 2020.

CIMB Investment Bank has been named Best Bond House in Southeast Asia for eight out of nine times since 2012, standing above the competition with 298 issues and 14% market share in the region for this award period – 5.9% points ahead of the nearest competitor.

CIMB Islamic was also recognised as the Best Social Impact Islamic Finance House in Asia 2020 under the programme’s inaugural ESG Green Finance Awards. It was also awarded two Transactional Banking Awards for Best Cash Management Solution in Malaysia 2020 and Best Trade Finance Solution in Malaysia 2020.