CIMB in SLD interest rate swap with Standard Chartered

PETALING JAYA: CIMB Bank has entered into a sustainability-linked derivative (SLD) interest rate swap with Standard Chartered Malaysia with a notional value of RM2.45 billion for hedging purposes.

Based on the latest data available compiled by the International Swap and Derivatives Association (ISDA) as at January 2021, the deals marks the world’s first Malaysian ringgit denominated SLD transaction and to date Asia’s largest environmental, social and governance (ESG) linked derivative transaction by notional value.

Under the rate interest swap, the deal has been structured to have a pricing mechanism which will apply a discount or a premium for the transaction depending on whether CIMB group hits the pre-agreed sustainability performance targets.

The ESG overlay of the instrument has been structured around two key performance indicators, the group’s percentile ranking for banks based on the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment in its quest to be on the Dow Jones Sustainability Index as well as keeping Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in line with its net zero ambitions.

The bank pointed out that targets that have been set are material, ambitious, objective, measurable and verifiable by independent sources.

Following this transaction, it is keen to execute more treasury and derivative transactions with ESG-related pricing components or utilisation of proceeds and has also been active in offering loan/financing products and bonds/sukuk that are sustainable or sustainability-linked.

CIMB group CEO Datuk Abdul Rahman Ahmad pointed out the deal demonstrates the banks commitment to mobilise RM30 billion in sustainable finance by 2024, achieve net zero scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 2030, and Net Zero GHG emissions by 2050, including financed emissions.

“As a financial intermediary, we play a critical role in channelling financing and capital in ways that will support a just transition towards a net zero economy and greater social equity. In collaboration with our clients and partners, we look forward to introducing more innovative offerings such as this SLD in the sustainable finance space,” Abdul Rahman said in a statement.

Standard Chartered Malaysia’s CEO & managing director Abrar A. Anwar said the attitude towards ESG issues have transformed significantly but many companies are still facing challenges when it comes to incorporating sustainability. Despite their intention to transition to net zero by 2050, 67% of corporates have yet to take any action due to the lack of capital.

“It isn’t just about helping clients; we’re looking inwards and making our own commitments. To that effect, Standard Chartered is working towards reaching net zero carbon emissions from our financing by 2050, as part of our strategic commitment to put the world on a sustainable path to a zero-carbon economy.”

CIMB opined the SLD offering extends CIMB’s track record as an early mover in sustainability-linked instruments in Asean.

The bank pointed out it has actively provided sustainable lending/financing products and was one of the first banks in the country to launch sustainability-linked loans (SLLs) for corporate clients in 2020 with an allocation of RM3 billion through 2024.

For the bonds/sukuk space, in the first half of 2021, it acted as the lead manager for the government of Malaysia’s dual tranche US$1.3 billion (RM5.4 billion) sukuk wakala offering, where the US$800 million sustainability tranche was the world’s first US dollar sustainability sukuk offered by a sovereign.

Furthermore, the group has also launched and priced the government of Indonesia’s US$3 billion global sukuk offering, including a US$750 million green sukuk tranche.

In 2019, it also has implemented its Green, Social, Sustainable Impact Products and Services framework to enable financial inclusion across all of its offerings.

Last year, CIMB also introduced its coal sector guide which sets out the bank’s commitment to phase out coal from its portfolio by 2040 in line with the 1.5-degree Celsius goal of the Paris Climate Agreement.

With the issuance of the guide, it became the first banking group in Malaysia and the first in Southeast Asia to commit to phasing out coal from its portfolio.