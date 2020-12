PETALING JAYA: CIMB Bank Bhd and CIMB Islamic Bank Bhd recently introduced MicroBizReady, a programme offering mentoring and education support to micro-SMEs with tools that will help them thrive, not only in the current challenging Covid-19 environment but also in the longer term.

Co-hosted by Taylor’s Education Group, MicroBizReady benefited 30 micro-SMEs from the food and beverage, catering, retail and service industries.

CIMB Islamic CEO Ahmad Shahriman Mohd Shariff said MicroBizReady is specifically created to develop an entrepreneurship programme that is sustainable for the community.

“SMEs form the largest segment of businesses in Malaysia and we need to ensure they sustain and remain relevant in the competitive Malaysian market. This is very much in line with one of our Forward23+ strategic themes namely, ‘Customer Centricity’, where we place customers at the heart of everything we do, by helping them get through this difficult time.”

With the success of the first installation, CIMB aims to reach out to at least another 150 micro-SMEs in 2021 who would benefit from this programme.