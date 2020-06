PETALING JAYA: CIMB Bank Bhd has launched its CIMB e Credit Card, to address the needs of its customer’s digital first lifestyles in the Covid-19 environment.

The credit card, powered by Visa, allows customers to maximise the value of all online shopping, e-wallet, auto-billing and instore contactless spending with up to 12 times bonus points in each transaction with no minimum spend.

The group’s CEO of group consumer banking Samir Gupta highlighted that the CIMB e Credit Card is timely, given the accelerated shift to online, contactless and e-wallet transactions as the new normal for customers’ banking and payments needs in the pandemic environment.

“People have increasingly relied on and seen the benefits of e-commerce for essentials and other goods that they may have previously preferred to purchase in a physical store,” he said in a press release.

In view of this shift, Samir is confident that the e Credit Card will play an essential role in supporting customers’ daily needs by providing greater ease and extra value to their digital-first lifestyles.

Visa Malaysia’s country manager Ng Kong Boon stated that it is excited to partner with the bank for the launch of the credit card, especially during this period, where it has observed consumer’s transition to a more digitally driven lifestyle.

“This card also encourages Malaysians to use contactless payments.

“During Covid-19, we see that consumers are choosing to use contactless payments instead of cash, as it reduces the need for physical contact, and is secure, seamless and efficient,” he said.

Designed with sustainability principles in mind, monthly e Credit Card statements will be 100% estatement only.

Furthermore, CIMB credit card customers can support sustainable causes by redeeming bonus points for donations to various non-governmental organisations and Covid-19 support funds.