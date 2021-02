PETALING JAYA: CIMB Bank Bhd and CIMB Islamic Bank Bhd have launched CIMB GreenBizReady, a one-stop sustainability solution for Malaysian small and medium enterprises (SMEs) looking to start and progress on their sustainability journey.

With an allocation of RM250 million, SMEs will be empowered through financial solutions and incentives such as sustainability-linked financing benefits, access to sustainability service providers, training and capacity building, certification and advisory services, and business matching with support from industry leaders and government agencies.

Through GreenBizReady, CIMB hopes to catalyse the transition of Malaysian SMEs towards the green economy, and will provide SMEs with a competitive advantage by equipping them with practical knowledge and tools to incorporate economic, environmental and social considerations into their business, helping them become sustainability-ready for long-term business resilience.

CIMB Islamic CEO Ahmad Shahriman Mohd Shariff said the GreenBizReady solution will enable SMEs to embark on their transition towards sustainability in line with global standards and best practices.

“Over time, as participating SMEs progress on their respective sustainability journeys and achieve certain milestones, they will then be able to enjoy the benefits of being sustainability-linked business including wider product marketability, potential cost saving, lower carbon footprint and potential sustainability-linked financing benefits,” he said.

Among the organisations and government agencies who will be working with CIMB as part of GreenBizReady are Malaysian Green Technology and Climate Change Centre, Malaysian Investment Development Authority, Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation,TNBX Sdn Bhd, Impacto Sdn Bhd, Sirm Bhd, Private Financing Advisory Network, OpenSys Technologies Sdn Bhd, Aerodyne Group, Mentari Alam EKO (M) Sdn Bhd, Sols Energy Sdn Bhd and Revotech Electrical Sdn Bhd.