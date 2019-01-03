CIMB lends a hand to sole proprietors, partnerships

KUALA LUMPUR : CIMB Bank Bhd and CIMB Islamic Bank Bhd have garnered 12 business partners to work together to provide exclusive offers and special rates for various business solutions anchored on five pillars, namely banking operation account; payment, collection and courier services; funding and support; work space and connectivity; and digital solutions.

The CIMB Sole Proprietor & Partnership proposition has been introduced recently to offer a full suite of solutions for sole proprietors and partnerships to make starting and running a small business more smooth and hassle-free, the bank said in a statement today.

The 12 partners are Digi, Exabytes, ARMS, Billplz, NEXT Academy, Dojo, Genius POS, EasyParcel, EasyStore, Exabytes Digital, Nomad and Sandbox.

Customers of the bank will have exclusive access to specially priced or packaged solution electronic payments, point-of-sale software and services, logistics and co-working space, to marketing and branding, web connectivity and e-commerce.

“97.7% of Malaysia’s SME businesses are in the small and micro enterprise category, and every year, 260,000 new start-ups are registered. Starting a business is exciting, but operationalising it can be overwhelming, and this is where the CIMB Sole Proprietor & Partnership proposition helps our customers on kick starting and running their enterprise, so that they can really focus on producing and marketing their great products and services,” said CIMB group CEO of group consumer banking Samir Gupta.