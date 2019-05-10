CIMB, OCBC cut rates by 25bps

KUALA LUMPUR: CIMB Bank Bhd and CIMB Islamic Bank will reduce its Base Rate (BR) and Fixed Deposit/Fixed Return Income Account-i Board Rates by 25bps in line with the cut in Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) Overnight Policy Rate (OPR) to 3%.

Similarly, loans and financing based on Base Lending Rate (BLR) and Base Financing Rate (BFR) respectively will be reduced by 0.25%.

The 0.25% reduction across the board is to help achieve the corresponding effect of monetary policy transmission intent by BNM’s Monetary Policy Committee. All rate changes will take effect on May 15, 2019.

CIMB Group CEO Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Aziz (pix) said the OPR cut will encourage investments and consumption to spur the Malaysian economy.

“Most importantly, our corresponding 0.25% reduction in applicable rates will ease the burden of borrowers, particularly in the face of current challenges in the domestic economy due to spillover effects from fresh US-China trade tensions and global uncertainties,“ he said in a statement.

Meanwhile, OCBC will also cut its BR, BLR and BFR by 0.25% effective May 13. Similarly, all loans and financing rates based on BLR and BFR will correspondingly decrease by the same rate.

With the revision, OCBC Malaysia’s BR decreases from 4.08% to 3.83%, and its BLR/BFR from 7.01% to 6.76%.

OCBC CEO Datuk Ong Eng Bin commented that the full transmission of the decrease in rates in tandem with the OPR drop will benefit all OCBC Malaysia customers who have loans or financing pegged to the BR, BLR or BFR.