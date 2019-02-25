CIMB partners SimplySiti on halal beauty biz

KUALA LUMPUR: CIMB Islamic Bank Bhd and local beauty brand SimplySiti have announced a collaboration that will see CIMB Islamic enabling SimplySiti to expand its halal beauty care business beyond Malaysian borders.

The homegrown brand will also leverage the end-to-end support of the CIMB-Asean Halal Corridor and CIMB’s strong regional network, to meet the demand for quality halal beauty, cosmetics and skincare products across the region.

CIMB Group Islamic banking CEO Rafe Haneef said for any homegrown business and SME, opportunities for growth are aplenty but the challenge is always on how to scale up.

“This is where CIMB Islamic’s expertise, the CIMB-Asean Halal Corridor and CIMB’s regional network provide a strong value proposition to our customers. Through this collaboration, we are excited to facilitate SimplySiti’s move into its next growth phase by reaping the vast halal business opportunities within Asean,” he said.

The CIMB-Asean Halal Corridor is an enhanced trade network linking halal businesses with trade infrastructure and ecosystems across Asean to take advantage of increasing demand for halal products in the region and beyond.