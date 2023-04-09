CIMB’s The Cooler Earth Sustainability Summit kicks off next week

PETALING JAYA: CIMB Group Holdings Bhd will host the fifth instalment of its annual flagship event, The Cooler Earth Sustainability Summit, from Sept 11 to 21, themed “Sustainability in Action: Opportunities for a Better Tomorrow”.

In order to enable capacity-building among a wider audience from the Asean region, the hybrid summit will be broadcast virtually and access is free.

This year’s summit aims to connect businesses with key players from across the public and private sectors as well as civil society, to hear from global and regional experts and better understand the multitude of opportunities arising from the shift towards a greener economy and more equitable society.

A curated series of keynote presentations, expert panel discussions, masterclasses, as well as networking events with exclusive in-person client access across the Asean region, have been planned to engage businesses on the many ways they can both drive and benefit from sustainable business adoption.

Participants will be able to gain new perspectives with meaningful insights on how to create shared value by integrating environmental and social considerations into their business strategies. In addition, the sessions will offer practical guidance to businesses on how they can navigate various business, regulatory and trade developments, such as carbon border adjustments and sustainable supply chains.

CIMB Group CEO Datuk Abdul Rahman Ahmad said, “The Cooler Earth Summit this year will underscore how businesses of all scales can tap into opportunities within the rapidly evolving economic landscape, as part of the accelerating shift towards sustainable economies. The creation of more resilient, low-carbon and inclusive economies will require collaborative action and innovative solutions from all stakeholders, and we hope to highlight how businesses can stay ahead of the curve and position themselves at the forefront of this swift and inevitable transition.

“As a purpose-driven organisation and an aspiring Asean sustainability leader, we are committed to playing our part to accelerate the growth and adoption of sustainable practices among businesses and communities alike.”