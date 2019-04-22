CIMB says it has three IPOs in the pipeline amid soft market

KUALA LUMPUR: CIMB Group Holdings Bhd has at least three initial public offerings (IPOs) in its pipeline this year despite subdued market conditions.

“We have a few in the pipeline which we hope will happen this year. The size will depend on valuations,“ group CEO Tengku Zafrul Aziz (pix) told reporters at its AGM today.

He said the three IPOs it is working on are within the consumer and infrastructure sectors. The group was not involved in any IPOs last year.

The IPO market has been weak this year, with the recent postponement of QSR Brands (M) Holdings Bhd signalling market concern over the timing for listings.

QSR’s IPO could have raised up to RM2 billion, making it the biggest IPO in Malaysia in about two years.