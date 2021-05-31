CIMB sees healthy recovery in Q1’21, still cautious on pandemic impact

PETALING JAYA: CIMB Group Holdings Bhd’s net profit for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 (Q1’21) surged 383.78% to RM2.46 billion compared with RM508 million last year due to a one-off revaluation gain of RM1.16 billion from the deconsolidation of Touch ‘n Go (TNG) Digital, which received its first third-party investment of about RM200 million from a limited partnership fund managed by a US-based private equity firm that invests in online and mobile payment ecosystem companies globally.

The group said the investment was part of an ongoing fund raising exercise undertaken by TNG Digital to accelerate its growth and expansion plans.

The group’s revenue for Q1’21 grew 43.78% to RM5.96 billion from RM4.14 billion in the corresponding quarter last year.

Despite a marginal 0.9% increase in operating expenses, the group’s cost-to-income ratio improved to 48.7% in Q1’21, from 52.2% in FY20, as CIMB continued to undertake stringent cost optimisation measures. Consequently, together with lower total provisions which decreased by 33% y-o-y to RM756 million mainly due to recoveries in legacy accounts and the absence of large impairments, CIMB saw significantly improved underlying profitability.

Loan growth remained muted due to a combination of the soft economic environment and shift in the group’s portfolio mix, with gross loans growing marginally by 0.7% to RM366.6 billion y-o-y. Deposits increased by 3.3% and CASA continued to grow strongly with a 19.8% y-o-y growth, with CASA ratio strengthening to 42.3% as at March 21, 2021 from 41.3% as at Dec 20, 2020.

The group expects a meaningful recovery for 2021 although it remains cautious in view of potential economic disruptions from resurgence of the Covid-19 pandemic. Against this backdrop, the group will continue to manage asset quality through enhanced credit risk management across segments and geographies and remains committed to support its impacted customers.