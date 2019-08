PETALING JAYA: CIMB Islamic Bank Bhd has teamed up with Takaful Ikhlas General Bhd under a strategic bancatakaful partnership to provide general takaful products and solutions to CIMB Islamic’s customers.

The strategic partnership, which was launched today, aims to grow the general takaful business to RM168 million or 11% year-on-year growth over the next five years.

Takaful Ikhlas, a wholly owned subsidiary of MNRB Holdings Bhd, will be the preferred general takaful provider to all CIMB Islamic customers across retail, small and medium enterprise (SME) and commercial segments.

CIMB Islamic will leverage on Takaful Ikhlas’ range of offerings including motor and home protection, and coverage for commercial subscribers such as fire, construction, workmen, equipment, marine and liability.

Takaful Ikhlas will, in turn, leverage on CIMB Islamic’s distribution channels comprising 250 branches nationwide, online platforms and call centres.