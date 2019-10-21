CIMB Thai appoints new CEO

PETALING JAYA: CIMB Thai Bank PCL has appointed Adisorn Sermchaiwong (pix) as president and CEO effective Oct 19.

Adisorn succeeds Kittiphun Anutarasoti who will not be continuing at the expiry of his current contract.

In a statement, CIMB said the appointment is part of the group’s long-term strategy to ensure that its franchise as a leading Asean multinational will continue to remain strong against a fast-evolving and challenging operational landscape.

CIMB Group CEO Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Aziz said Thailand is a strategic market for CIMB, and as such, he was pleased to appoint an internal talent to head the business.

““I am delighted to welcome Adisorn to the role. His extensive industry and management experience, coupled with his thorough understanding of the local market, will be instrumental in driving our ambitions and plans to build an even stronger and sustainable CIMB franchise for the benefit of our clients.”

“I would also like to thank outgoing CEO Kittiphun Anutarasoti, an exceptional business leader who has transformed CIMB Thai. His commitment to serving the long-term interests of the company has materially strengthened CIMB Thai and he leaves a more agile and resilient franchise well placed to win in this fast changing dynamic market,” he added.

Adisorn has been with the group for seven years. Prior to this appointment, Adisorn held the position of acting president/CEO.

He joined CIMB Thai as head of consumer banking, during which he transformed a loss-making franchise into the largest revenue contributor to CIMB Thai today.