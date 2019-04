PETALING JAYA: CIMB Thai Bank PCL recorded a consolidated net profit of 325 million baht (RM42.2 million) for the first quarter (Q1) ended March 31, an increase of 92.4% compared with the same period a year ago.

This was mainly attributed to a 3.4% growth in operating income and a 17.4% drop in provisions, partially offset by a 8.2% increase in operating expenses.

CIMB Thai acting president and CEO Omar Siddiq said operating income rose 3.4% to 3.5 billion baht from an increase of 4.3% in net interest income, mainly from loan expansion and higher interest income on investments.

Other operating income rose 3.4% from an increase in gains on sale of non-performing loans (NPLs) and higher gains on trading and foreign exchange transactions.

Its net interest margin over earning assets stood at 3.31% in Q1 2019 against 3.98% in Q1 2018, resulting from higher cost of funds.

As at March 31, total gross loans stood at 230.9 billion baht, an increase of 1.4% from Dec 31, 2018.

Deposits stood at 235 billion baht, a slight increase of 0.3% from 234.3 billion baht as at end of December 2018. The modified loan-to-deposit ratio rose to 98.3% compared to 97.2% as at Dec 31, 2018.

“The gross NPL stood at 10 billion baht, with a stable gross NPL ratio of 4.3%, unchanged from Dec 31, 2018. CIMB Thai continues to exercise high credit risk underwriting standards and risk management policies. The bank also focuses on improving productivity and monitoring collection,” it said in a statement.

CIMB Thai’s loan loss coverage ratio increased to 109.5% as at March 31 from 107% at the end of December 2018. As at March 31, total provisions stood at 11 billion baht, translating to a 5.4 billion baht excess over the Bank of Thailand’s reserve requirements.

Total consolidated capital funds as at March 31 stood at 48.1 billion baht. The BIS ratio stood at 18.9%, of which 13.8% comprised Tier-1-capital.