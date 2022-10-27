CIMB unveils new Travel Mastercard Credit Card series to cater to pent-up travel demand

PETALING JAYA: CIMB Bank Bhd has unveiled a new Travel Mastercard Credit Card series, which include CIMB Travel World Elite, CIMB Travel World and CIMB Travel Platinum credit cards – each tailored for different customer segments – as tourism and business travel picks up globally.

CIMB Group consumer banking CEO Samir Gupta said it continuously offer products and services that are timely and relevant, in this case by providing a distinct value proposition for the modern traveller.

“As tourism and business travel picks up globally, we are confident our cards are the best-in-class with offers and benefits designed to meet the needs and wants of our customers,” Gupta said in a statement today.

Mastercard country manager, Malaysia and Brunei Beena Pothen said Asia Pacific has seen a sharp recovery in outbound travel following the re-opening of borders, despite the growing cost of air travel.

“Therefore, this partnership is well-timed to enable consumers and discerning travelers to enjoy benefits that are specially curated to suit their unique travel and lifestyle preferences,” she said.

The cards offer up to one-to-one air miles and hotel points conversion rates that allow points collection for redemptions on flights and hotel stays with 11 airlines and three hotel chain partners globally.

The flagship CIMB Travel World Elite credit card offers the best privileges within the series. Its perks include 10 times bonus points for every RM1 spent, providing a one-to-one air mile or hotel points conversion rate which can be used for hotel stay redemptions and flight upgrades. The CIMB Travel World credit card offers eight bonus points for every RM1 spend on travel expenses. Meanwhile, CIMB Travel Platinum credit card is targeted for starter travellers. It offers five bonus points for every RM1 spent on travel expenses and has no annual fee requirement.