Cisco, Celcom enhance mobile connectivity experience for Malaysians

KUALA LUMPUR: Cisco and Celcom Axiata Bhd (Celcom) announced that their converged software defined network (SDN) transport infrastructure deployed in 2019 has enabled Celcom to enhance its go-to-market agility and create a future-ready network for the business of all sizes as well as consumers.

According to Cisco, this deployment has leveraged Artificial Intelligence and machine learning to significantly improve Celcom’s service provisioning time.

“The SDN transport network can simultaneously enable fixed and mobile connectivity services for consumers and businesses of all sizes coupling real-time immersive experiences, including Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity.

“Converged SDN transport network simplifies the network and improves scalability while maintaining a consistent and superior customer experience,“ said Cisco in a statement on July 21.

Cisco provides a unified, policy-aware network architecture with seamless integration between the transport and the data centre domains, build with leading edge segment routing enabled Internet Protocol (IP) network, being one of the very first deployments in the country.

Segment routing provides the network with the most cost-effective, end-to-end network slicing and low latency capabilities, thus future-proofing Celcoms’ network.

Celcom chief operations officer (technology) Afizulazha Abdullah said the company’s continuous collaboration with Cisco is another innovative milestone that enables it to deliver enhanced digital and network services to its customers.

“We at Celcom continue to strive to be the most reliable and most trusted network service provider, and with over 14 million users, we are always innovating our services with the latest technology,“ he said.

Cisco president of service provider business (Asia-Pacific and Japan) Sanjay Kaul meanwhile said Cisco’s focus is to ensure that Celcom has a strong foundation from which to grow revenues, reduce costs and mitigate risk.

“Together with Celcom, we have delivered a 5G-ready transport network with a cross-domain orchestrator for IP and optical layer that is designed to exceed all consumer and business customer needs,” he added.

During the pandemic and movement control order in 2020, Celcoms’ adoption of Ciscos’ SDN transport infrastructure successfully used automated IP parameter verifications to reduce human errors which mitigates the risks of network service disruptions. - Bernama