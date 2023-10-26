Citaglobal acquires 30% stake in submarine cable system company for RM25.2 million

KUALA LUMPUR: Citaglobal Bhd is expanding the scope of its renewable energy and telecommunications business with the acquisition of a 30% stake in submarine cable systems company iFACTORS Sdn Bhd for RM25.2 million.

The deal is expected to be earnings accretive for Citaglobal, with the acquisition coming with a two-year net profit guarantee of RM21 million, and iFACTORS having an orderbook of RM528 million.

Citaglobal also has the option to purchase another 21% of iFACTORS once the profit guarantee of RM21 million has been met.

For this acquisition, Citaglobal is purchasing the 30% stake via a combination of cash and new consideration shares priced at RM1.50 each.

iFACTORS is principally involved in the business of maintenance and services of telecommunication equipment and components. Incorporated in 1997, it provides niche solutions in the maintenance and implementation of optical submarine cable networks, particularly in the area of repeaterless submarine cable systems.

With this deal, Citaglobal will be well positioned to bid for subsea high voltage power cables jobs moving forward. Subsea cables have increased in importance in recent times, particularly with the advent of offshore renewable energy requiring export cables to bring the renewable energy ashore.

For this acquisition, Citaglobal has entered into a subscription agreement to subscribe for 157,894 new ordinary shares comprising a 5% stake in iFACTORS Sdn Bhd, for RM 4 million in cash.

In addition, a share purchase agreement (SPA) has been entered with the vendor, Abu Bakar Sutan Taharudin, for the acquisition of 789,475 iFACTORS shares comprising a 25% stake for RM21.2 million.

This SPA will be satisfied in - RM10 million in cash; and RM11.2 million via the issuance of 7,466,666 new ordinary shares in Citaglobal at an issue price of RM1.50 per consideration share. This price is based on the five-day volume weighted average price (VWAP) of Citaglobal's shares up to Oct 25, 2023, with Oct 25, 2023 being the market day preceding the execution of the SPA.

Upon the completion of these proposals, Citaglobal will hold a 30% stake in iFACTORS.

The remaining 70% equity interest in iFACTORS will collectively be held by the vendor, Abu Bakar, and Vivi Anah Madzlan. Abu Bakar and Vivi Anah are the existing shareholders of iFACTORS.

In conjunction with this proposed acquisition, the vendor has agreed to a profit guarantee, where the audited profit after tax (PAT) of iFACTORS is not less than RM21 million for the two financial years ending Dec 31, 2024 and Dec 31, 2025.

The profit guarantee of RM21 million translates to an average profit guarantee of RM10.5 million per financial year, and an implied price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of approximately 8 times forward earnings.

As a security for the profit guarantee, the vendor has agreed that the consideration shares will be pledged with a stakeholder.

In its latest audited financial statement for the year ending Dec 31, 2022, iFACTORS reported a net profit of RM7.7 million and net assets of RM16.8 million.

Presently, iFACTORS has an orderbook of approximately RM528 million, with an outstanding orderbook of approximately RM300 million. Its outstanding orderbook mainly comprises projects related to the engineering, procurement, construction, installation, commissioning, maintenance, and leasing of subsea fiber optic cables or submarine cables.

Among iFACTORS’ secured projects, key ones include an RM149 million concession contract for the construction and leasing of a high-speed connectivity subsea fiber optic system between offshore Peninsular Malaysia and the client’s data center for a period of 20 years.

iFACTORS has also recently secured a US$60 million (approximately RM287 million) contract for the construction of a subsea fiber optic cable system between Tawau, Malaysia, and Parang, a municipality in the Philippines.

Citaglobal’s executive chairman and president, Tan Sri Dr Mohamad Norza Zakaria, said, “This is a milestone deal for us. We see a huge opportunity in welcoming iFACTORS into the Citaglobal family and supporting them in their next chapter. For Citaglobal Group, this acquisition unlocks immediate access to the lucrative submarine cable systems market. While the expertise and passion of the team at iFACTORS has led to their healthy orderbook and impressive growth, we have every intention of bringing iFACTORS to greater heights, in line with our strategy.

The Board is confident that this venture into the submarine cable business will enable the Group to diversify its revenue and earnings streams, enhancing our profitability and creating value for our shareholders.”

iFACTORS founder Abu Bakar said: “We are delighted to be given the opportunity to partner with an exciting and outstanding company such as Citaglobal. We warmly welcome Citaglobal as our shareholder and business partner. We look forward to leveraging on the network and contacts of Citaglobal, in transforming iFACTORS to be a much more dynamic company in the future.”

This deal is targeted to be completed by the first quarter of 2024.

Astramina Advisory is acting as financial advisor to Citaglobal for this proposed acquisition.