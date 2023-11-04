Citaglobal-Genetec JV launches Malaysia’s first battery energy storage system for RE

BANGI: Citaglobal Bhd and Genetec Technology Bhd through Citaglobal Genetec BESS Sdn Bhd today launched Malaysia’s first locally developed and produced battery energy storage system (BESS) for renewable energy (RE), aiming to address the challenges of large scale energy storage, portability, as well as rural electrification and connectivity.

The launch showcased the fully operational 1MW BESS prototype (MYBESS) which currently supports the Genetec EPIC plant’s energy needs.

According to the group, the BESS unit can be connected directly to the renewable energy or grid source to store power and manage intermittency. It is versatile and can be adjusted to meet the needs across different industries.

For example, it can be used to power large industrial and manufacturing plants, as well as to provide energy for transportation, such as electric trains and electric vehicle charging stations. It can also be used to support data centers, and to bring electricity to rural communities.

Present to officiate the event was Minister of International Trade and Industry (Miti), Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz. Also present were Malaysian Investment Development Authority chairman Tan Sri Dr Sulaiman Mahbob, senior officers and representatives of various ministries and agencies.

Citaglobal Genetec BESS chairman Tan Sri Dr Mohamad Norza Zakaria said, “This BESS solves many of our existing challenges in the distribution of power, storage, scalability and portability. When combined, the scalability and portability of the BESS solution with an RE source, allow businesses and communities to get around the challenges found within conventional electrification.

“Equally important is the affordability of our BESS. It is a viable and cost competitive product. We have also been putting in place the people, facilities, processes and supply-chain, to quickly scale to cater to large orders from multiple parties, locally and globally,” he said at Genetec Technology EPIC Plant (Genetec EPIC plant) in Bangi, Selangor during BESS launch.

Meanwhile, Genetec founder and managing director Chin Kem Weng said, “Following the successful pilot, we have been scaling our readiness to support large orders and rising demand as countries and companies across different industries fast-track their renewable energy plans.

“From the onset, we see opportunities with our neighbouring Asean countries, and we also expect early market adopters to continue to scale and improve infrastructure, paving the way for greater opportunities to supply this locally developed, end-to-end BESS solution.”

Citaglobal and Genetec collaboration was formalised in October 2022 to develop the battery energy storage management systems to store and manage excess power during the generation of renewable energy.

The Citaglobal Genetec BESS is the special purpose vehicle formed by Citaglobal and Genetec Technology – a technology firm providing full turnkey smart factory automation manufacturing lines.