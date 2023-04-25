Citi appoints Vikram Singh CEO of Citi Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: Citi has appointed Vikram Singh as the chief executive officer (CEO) of Citi Malaysia, effective May 1, 2023.

The banking group said Vikram would be responsible for leading the country team of the Malaysia franchise, “leveraging Citi’s global strengths and further enhancing its position as a leading bank and employer of choice.”

“He will also have oversight of the Citi Solutions Centers in Malaysia,” it said in a statement today.

Citi South Asia and Asean head Amol Gupte said Malaysia has been a key market for Citi with a strong institutional franchise.

“Vikram’s long career and experience with the firm will be invaluable in leading the next stage of growth in a market that also supports many of our global businesses and functions,” he said.

Vikram joined Citi in 1999 and brings 24 years of corporate banking experience as well as managing 18 markets in Asia Pacific.

Citi Malaysia has a full-fledged franchise that spans corporate banking, commercial banking, treasury and trade, markets and securities services, as well as transaction services via the Citi Solutions Centers.

It was established in Malaysia in 1959 and has a workforce of close to 4,000 employees. - Bernama