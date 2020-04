PETALING JAYA: Citi Malaysia offered a special compensation award of RM1,000 for its employees earning a base salary of RM60,000 and below per annum, in recognition of the hardships they are likely to face during the Covid-19 pandemic and to help ease their financial burden.

Citigroup recently announced the special compensation award for more than 75,000 employees worldwide.

Citi Malaysia CEO Lee Lung Nien said the award is a way of supporting the eligible employees cope with daily

expenses and meeting financial obligations at this time

“We have always adopted a progressive strategy of employee compensation and welfare benchmarked against best global human resource practices and aligned locally to differentiate Citi as an employer of choice,” he said.

The bank is also offering employees comprehensive medical coverage and easy access to medical benefits.

It pointed out that employees who are on long-term medication prescription may register with AIA Med-Express services to have their medication delivered to their homes at no additional costs.

Citi also provides advice and counselling from independent trained professionals for employees through its Employee Assistance Program.

Meanwhile, Citi pointed out that its technology network has equipped even mission critical employees to work from home now.

Currently, more than 82% of Citi Malaysia employees are working from home given the Movement Control Order and evolving Covid-19 situation in the country. In addition, its markets team has achieved 100% readiness to work from home in the event of a crisis. At present, about 70% of Markets employees work from home.

With consumer banking, it aims to have 50% of Citi call centre officers to work from home by mid-April with the same operating hours from 8am to 10pm. To date, about one third of its Citiphone officers work from home.

“Working from home is not a new culture at Citi and productivity has never been an issue. We have always encouraged flexibility in work arrangements and it is now a matter of taking this a step further to include employees who were not able to do so before,” said Lee.

Lee added that he is seeing a trend which does not require split operations or continuity of business sites anymore.

“However, there will be the need for some of our employees to serve branch customers but this number has been reduced to 15%,” he said.

Lee said Citi has kept one branch opened in Kuala Lumpur apart from our branch in Penang and Johor for customers needing teller assistance to do transactions that cannot be done online.