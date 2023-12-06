Citi named Best International Bank in Malaysia at 2023 FinanceAsia Awards

PETALING JAYA: Citi Malaysia has won the Best International Bank in Malaysia at the 2023 FinanceAsia Awards. It had previously been awarded the honours in 2018.

Citi Malaysia CEO Vikram Singh said, “We are honoured to receive this award, which is a testament to the strength of our franchise, the depth of our world class talent and commitment to standards of excellence as we entrench our market leadership in Malaysia. We would like to thank our clients for their continued trust and support with Citi.”

Citi was the financial adviser and transaction bank of choice for some of Malaysia’s largest corporates, including Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) and Genting. Its recent deals include the Genting Malaysia US$1 billion bond and the Petronas US$3 billion bond.

It has a dominant market share among the multinational clients in Malaysia by leveraging on its Global Subsidiaries Group franchise as the preferred banking partner for almost the leading Fortune 500 multinationals.