Citigroup outlines strategy for next 3 to 5 years, new targets

NEW YORK: Citigroup yesterday unveiled a raft of new targets as it laid out its strategy for the next three to five years, but analysts remained sceptical about whether it can successfully execute the plan.

The bank set new profitability targets and gave detail on the revenue and loan growth that will be required to achieve them, but also warned of rising expenses.

The targets were posted as CEO Jane Fraser hosted the bank's first investor day in five years, just over a year since she took the helm at the fourth-biggest US bank by assets.

“We have an urgent need to address the issues that have kept our firm from living up to its full potential,” Fraser told investors. “Our business mix is somewhat disadvantaged and that needs to change to drive higher return fees and growth.”

Citigroup also has the largest Russian exposure of any US bank, presenting Fraser with another headache.

The bank could lose billions of dollars on nearly US$10 billion (RM41.9 billion) of exposure to Russia but expects actual losses to be less than that, CFO Mark Mason said.

“We’ve been working very closely with our risk management to run various scenarios as to what that exposure could mean under different stress scenarios,” he said. “Looking at a severe stress scenario that number, on the high end, could be a little less than half of that exposure but it could also be a lot less than that depending on how the situation evolves.”

The bank is looking to reduce its exposure to Russian assets using hedging and other strategies, Mason said.

“We’ve been managing that exposure very proactively to bring that number down,” Mason said.

The bank is attempting to sell its Russian consumer business. Fraser said it was “too early to tell” how that sale process will be affected. The only publicly named buyer had been Russian state bank VTB Bank, which is the subject of US sanctions.

The bank also said it had been helping those among its 200 staff in Ukraine who want to leave that country to do so, sending pay in advance and providing other assistance.

Turning around the bank’s performance would “take time”, Fraser said.

Citigroup is aiming for a return on tangible common equity (RoTCE) of 11% to 12% in the next three to five years. That still trails rivals but would be an improvement from its recent performance, and in line with what most analysts were expecting.

The metric measures how well a bank uses shareholder money to produce profit.

Fraser and other Citigroup executives laid out the bank's plan for growth.

It hopes to be the leading bank servicing companies doing business across borders and a global leader in wealth management, as well as gain market share in investment banking, trading and at its US consumer business, Fraser said.

Citigroup warned that expenses will rise between 5% and 6% this year, excluding the impact of divestitures, reflecting that ongoing investment and the cost of retaining and attracting staff in a highly competitive environment.

The new targets “might be modestly disappointing to the market,“ said Keefe, Bruyette & Wood analyst David Konrad.

Citigroup said its expense efficiency ratio will improve to 60% to 63% in the near-term, compared to 65% in 2021. For the medium-term, that metric is expected to be less than 60%, the bank added. A lower efficiency ratio means a company is better at managing costs relative to revenue.

The short-term revenue outlook was also bleak.

For the current quarter, the bank expects a mid-single digit decline in revenue, excluding divestiture impacts.

Citigroup, which said its priority was to return capital, expects to pay dividends of nearly $1 billion in the first quarter of 2022.

The bank said its outlook for the medium-term includes having revenue growth at a 4-5% compounded annual rate, led by gains in its corporate payments business, as well as global wealth management.

Citigroup said its targets assume a healthy economic environment, overnight interest rates rising to 2%, loan growth of 6-7% annually, and revenue and deposit growth of 4-5%. – Reuters