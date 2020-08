PETALING JAYA: Cleanroom gloves manufacturer and exporter CE Technology Bhd will invest RM50 million to increase its raw nitrile gloves manufacturing capacity to 70.5 million pieces of raw nitrile gloves per month via the addition of three additional double former glove-dipping lines, and increase cleanroom post-processing capacity to 83 million pieces of cleanroom gloves per month via the addition of two new cleanroom post-processing facilities.

Its managing director and CEO Teoh Swee Sun mentioned that the existing production capacity is running at its maximum. Almost all its existing customers as well as new customers have significantly increased their regular orders with the Taiping-based company, with its major customers committing to medium- and long-term contracts.

“The installation and commissioning of the glove-dipping lines as well as new cleanroom processing facilities will cost RM50 million and is expected to be fully operational in 1.5 years. This new investment will be financed through a combination of internally generated funds and/or bank borrowings,” CE said in a statement.

In June 2019, in conjunction with its listing on the LEAP Market of Bursa Malaysia, the company raised RM12.48 million via an excluded issue which was mainly channeled towards an expansion of both its dipping capacity and cleanroom post-processing capacity.

Teoh said that upon completion of its latest expansion plans, the company’s monthly dipping capacity and cleanroom post-processing capacity is expected to increase by fourfold from that before its listing exercise.