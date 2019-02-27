CLIQ Energy to be delisted on March 4

PETALING JAYA: CLIQ Energy Bhd will be delisted from Bursa Malaysia on next Monday, March 4, the company said today.

“The entire issued share capital of CLIQ will be removed from the official list of Bursa Securities with effect from 9am, March 4, 2019 pursuant to Paragraph 16.11(1)(d) of the Main Market Listing Requirements of Bursa Securities,” it told Bursa Malaysia in a filing.

CLIQ, which is the second oil and gas special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) to list on Bursa Malaysia, announced in February 2016 that it would be liquidated after failing to secure its qualifying acquisition within three years.

Trading in its shares was suspended on Oct 5, 2016.