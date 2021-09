PETALING JAYA: The Center for Market Education (CME) has highlighted that there are negative unintended consequences generated by additional borrowing, following Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz’s proposal to raise the statutory debt limit to 65% from the current 60% of gross domestic product (GDP).

“Economic history teaches us that – all over the world and all over the millennia – governments found themselves always in a situation of emergency which constantly pushed them to borrow more money, increase taxation or devaluate the currency. Economic history also teaches us that governments seldom spent these resources efficiently or for the common good and therefore we should be careful in granting them the favour of additional resources,” said CME CEO Dr Carmelo Ferlito in a statement today.

CME said the negative unintended consequences generated by additional borrowing include first, additional debt is transferred to future generations, not only in terms of money to be repaid but also in terms of a weaker currency (additional debt creates inflation) and less job opportunities (within a generally weaker economic environment).

Secondly, it further deteriorates Malaysia’s credibility and investors’ confidence, further limiting private investments and therefore job opportunities. Thirdly, the additional demand for loanable funds can push up the interest rate, discouraging private investments and thus limiting growth and job creation.

“In addition, it is not necessarily true that the government may be able to spend the additional resources precisely in those sectors where expenditures are necessary. This is because a central authority operates outside the market and therefore does not possess the entrepreneurial knowledge necessary to meet the needs of the economic system,“ said Ferlito.

In order to boost government’s revenues without negative unintended long-term consequences, CME has proposed, firstly, to speed up on reopening the economy, including domestic and international movements, so to create an investment-led growth which, by increasing profits in the private sector, will also boost government’s revenue.

Secondly, cut corporate direct taxation by 1%.

Thirdly, introduce a special fiscal programme for micro-businesses (like the one conceived by Indonesia), whereby micro-enterprises can enter the circuit of the formal economy by paying a small and flat tax on revenues, while accounting and reporting obligations are waived.

Fourthly, implement a tax reform based on simplification on one hand and on the introduction of a multi-layered goods and services tax (consumption tax) on the other, so to favour the rebuilding of savings which are necessary not only for the long-term financial stability of households, but also as the sound resources for private investments.