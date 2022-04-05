CME says not to fear price deflation

PETALING JAYA: The Center for Market Education (CME) has outlined the need to abandon the fear of deflation which guides many choices in monetary policy against the backdrop of decades-high price increases.

It pointed out that the US inflation is now running at a 40-year high of 7.5%, and the Federal Reserve is puzzling over how to exit the inflation tunnel without generating a recession.

The inflation debate has also reached Malaysia, as consumer and producer price indexes recorded a 3.23% and a 9.99% annual increase in 2021 respectively, led by energy and food items. Across the world, supply-chain disruptions have been blamed while the monetary nature of inflation has not been recognised.

Previously, the think tank had raised the alarm on inflationary pressures in March 2021 and had stressed this inflation is a monetary phenomenon due to the quantity of money rising faster than output.

“We also explained how the increased quantity of money, generated by expansionary fiscal and monetary policies implemented to address the harms created by lockdowns, created a dichotomy between the real economy and the (over)availability of financial means – a dichotomy that could result in a distortion of the production structure in a boom-and-bust cycle and ultimately, in unemployment,” it said in a statement.

A CME policy paper authored by its CEO Carmelo Ferlito and Spain’s University King Juan Carlos’ economics professor Philipp Bagus posted whether falling prices is really such a disaster for an economy that they justify a massive liquidity injection, or are they just an excuse to allow money production to benefit those disadvantaged by price deflation?

The paper argued that price deflation in most cases is something natural to the market, or that it is the beneficial – although painful – market reaction to government intervention.

The two authors concluded that policies enacted to prevent price deflation led to harmful consequences for many economic agents.

“The general fear of deflation is unfounded. Price deflation can be the natural and welcome consequence of growth, it can bring about real cash building, and it can shorten the recession after an artificial boom.

“Its most unpleasant form is credit contraction deflation, which decreases the money supply; however, that is only possible in a fractional reserve banking system that has previously created money out of nothing,” they said.

The paper believed the main effect is a redistribution of the existing wealth in the economy, rather than a necessary decline in general output, as assumed in various arguments.

It pointed out the fear of deflation is artificially fed by those who benefit from the creation of new money since they spend the new money first.

Noting that banks, governments and businesses that depend on a credit expansion boom, fear deflation and profit from the money production they recommend as a prescription against deflation, at the expense of other economic agents who pay higher prices than they otherwise would.

“By artificially lowering interest rates and distorting the structure of production, it is precisely expansionary monetary policy that triggers the greatest economic disasters and makes credit contraction possible in the first place.

“In a full reserve commodity money standard, price deflation is completely harmless and the symptom of strong economic growth or successful cash accumulation,” said the think tank.

The policy paper shows, the inflationary policies in the years following the Great Recession must be considered a policy error, as they delayed recovery and reduced economic growth, and their price-inflationary consequences became more and more visible.

It explained that this policy error was based on or justified by a faulty theory of inflation, which CME have addressed in this paper by offering what it considers to be a more correct theory.

For a period characterised by strong inflationary pressures such as the present, the two authors argued that price deflation should not be discouraged.

Rather, Bagus and Ferlito suggested policy measures to allow productivity growth deflation by nurturing an environment conducive to innovation and allow cash-building deflation, as savings are the necessary means for enhancing a process of sound growth.

The two also called for the government to reduce spending to reduce the quantity of money in circulation and introduce reforms to reinstate the primacy of balanced budgets.