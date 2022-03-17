CMS ventures into energy, acquires Scomi oil unit and others

PETALING JAYA: Cahya Mata Sarawak Bhd (CMS) subsidiaries Cahya Mata Oiltools Sdn Bhd (Oiltools) and Oiltools International Sdn Bhd (Oiltools International) have entered into four conditional sale and purchase agreements (SPA) with Scomi Energy Services Bhd to acquire Scomi Oilfield Ltd together with various companies and assets within the Oilfield Group of Companies for RM21 million.

The proposed acquisitions, which are expected to complete in the third quarter of 2022, represents a strategic investment with potential synergy with the group’s existing businesses and the opportunity to diversify into the global energy sector and grow its revenue and earnings.

Scomi Energy, via the Oilfield Group, is one of the top five global providers of drilling support services and products for the oil and gas industry. It offers drilling fluids services and drilling waste management services. Scomi Energy has a presence in 15 markets across Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and Africa with an ongoing order book.

CMS management expects to leverage Oilfield Group’s global presence to expand the group’s clientele and serve as a bridge to expand its existing businesses into the markets where the Oilfield Group presents.

“The CMS group’s push into sustainability as a business strategy will benefit from Oilfield Group’s waste management services business and the business is expected to grow due to increased drilling activity as crude prices remain elevated.

“The additional benefit from the proposed acquisitions is that CMS will not take on additional debt while drilling and waste management services are asset-light businesses. The asset-light structure will be the core business operating model for future growth,“ CMS said in a statement.

After weighing the risks and opportunities, the management considers the proposed acquisitions as a timely strategy to diversify into the global energy sector.

“There is potential for oil tools to become an important contributor to CMS from the increase in overall drilling activities due to increased demand for oil and gas and the restructuring of the global energy supply chain,“ it added.

The first SPA is for the acquisition of Oilfield and its nine subsidiaries and a 48% stake in Scomi KMC Sdn Bhd from Scomi Energy for RM13.5 million.

The second SPA involves Oiltools International acquiring from Scomi Oiltools Sdn Bhd (Receiver & Manager appointed) (SOSB) a 4% stake in Scomi KMC, 25% stake in Scomi Oiltools Gulf W.L.L., and 25% stake in Continental Wire Cloth (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd for RM2.6 million. Through the first and second SPAs, Oiltools will hold 52% stake in Scomi KMC.

The third SPA is for the acquisition of a five-storey shop office located in Dataran Prima, Petaling Jaya by Oilfield International from SOSB, while the fourth SPA is for Oilfield International’s acquisition of the inventory and equipment from SOSB for RM3 million and RM1.9 million respectively.