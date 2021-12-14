CNAsia ventures into virtual gaming with HK firm, Top Metaverse

PETALING JAYA: CN Asia Corp Bhd (CNAsia) has signed a tripartite memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Hong Kong-based Bebao Group Co Ltd and Top Metaverse Group Sdn Bhd to collaborate in marketing and the launching of various NirvanaMeta products in Malaysia and Southeast Asia. It will also be involved in the setting up and installation of NirvanaMeta products and systems within the region.

Bebao is a private company that develops blockchain games. It owns a role-playing game (RPG) called NirvanaMeta (MagicChain game). Bebao and Metaverse through NirvanaMeta will introduce CNAsia into the RPG gaming arena.

CNAsia will form a consortium with Metaverse and other parties to promote NirvanaMeta in Malaysia and Southeast Asia, with the ultimate objective of forming a joint venture between a subsidiary of CNAsia and Metaverse when it is commercially and economically viable. CNAsia will assist Metaverse and Bebao to ensure compliance with the relevant laws and regulations in Malaysia and Southeast Asia, including licensing requirements related to NirvanaMeta.

CNAsia will be developing the business model and marketing plan for NirvanaMeta in this region with Bebao and Metaverse.

Subject to the commercial and economic viability of the project, the three parties may enter into a more definitive agreement to formalise their collaboration, including a joint venture or other arrangements within the six months tenure of this MoU.

Bebao director Wang Jie said NirvanaMeta is a new 3D MagicChain developed from the classic Korean fantasy online games, with all its classic elements.

“The virtual game redefines the new standard for the gaming industry with its breathtaking picture style, rich epic content, large-scale 3D siege warfare and the unique magic of Player Killer,” he said in a statement.

Metaverse director Datuk Sri Lee Han Keat said Metaverse is assisting Bebao in developing NirvanaMeta – moving at an immense pace towards virtual reality and ultimately in creating another world and reality that is as rich and authentic as the real world.

“It will soon be the largest scale Metaverse chain game in the GameFi market all around the world. Metaverse and Bebao are developing a marketing plan to launch NirvanaMeta in Malaysia for the world’s biggest scale RPG MagicChain game,“ he said.