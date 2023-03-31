Coca-cola, GSC sign new concession agreement, extending over three-decade partnership

KUALA LUMPUR: Coca-Cola Malaysia has signed a new beverage concession agreement with Golden Screen Cinemas Sdn Bhd (GSC), extending their over three-decade partnership.

Bottling Investments Group for Singapore, Malaysia, and Brunei chief executive officer Louis Balat Joseph said the renewed partnership's “significant synergy represents a strong foundation for collective success and a testament to the trust and commitment we have in each other.”

Bottling Investments Group is a unit of The Coca-Cola Company.

“Our partnership has been there for 36 years and it’s about building each other’s trust and to continue developing solutions for our consumers, that is what we are here for.

“What is new is our appetite to continue innovating in our commitment to put our consumers at the forefront of everything that we do,” he told reporters during a press conference after the signing ceremony here today.

He said the new partnership agreement will last until March 2026.

GSC chief executive officer Koh Mei Lee said the renewed partnership with Coca-Cola Malaysia represented a significant milestone as part of their growth strategy.

“We have 12 to 14 new sites that are coming on stream over the next three to four years. We are opening about three cinemas every year.

“So this year we have expanded at IOI Putrajaya and opened five screens, while another eight screens will open in May,” she said.

-- BERNAMA