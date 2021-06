PETALING JAYA: The Housing and Local Government Ministry (KPKT) will make an announcement once the code for the facility and property management sector is ready and relevant companies can start applying for permits from the International Trade and Industry Ministry (Miti) to operate during the full movement control order which began on June 1 and lasts until June 14.

“Meanwhile do not enter the system yet because it will create unnecessary congestion to the website as the traffic is very high at the moment,” KPKT Minister Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin said in a statement earlier this week.

Her remarks came after the Malaysian Institute of Property and Facility Managers (MIPFM) highlighted that property and facility management is not in the Miti’s latest list of essential services under the current full lockdown, although it has been regarded as essential by KPKT.

In view of this, it appears that based on current restrictions, unless property and facility

management companies, joint management bodies and management corporations, developer property management companies and managing agents are listed and recognised by Miti as providing essential services, it will not be possible for them to register with Miti to obtain approval.

“It is with regret that until Miti recognises the importance of property and facility management as essential services, more than 20,000 schemes and buildings, strata and non-strata, will be without any management nor maintenance staff,” MIPFM said in a circular earlier this week.

Under the full lockdown measures implemented by the government, only sectors providing essential services are permitted to operate.

Bernama reported that KPKT had listed 10 essential services sectors under its purview, which could apply for permission to operate during the total lockdown period.

KPKT had said all companies in the list could apply for a letter of permission to operate from the Covid-19 Intelligent Management System 3.0 (CIMS 3.0) via the link notification.miti.gov.my.

The sectors involved are pawnshops; strata management for developer management body; strata management for bodies such as JMB (Joint Management Body) or MC (Management Corp); strata management for strata property management (JMB or MC) and solid waste collection (household or commercial, industrial and institutional or construction).

Also listed is the public cleaning sector (including states that have adopted or have not adopted Act 672); public sanitation by concessionaires; private sanitation; maintenance of public and private recreational facilities or parks; as well as commercial property management.

“Any inquiries regarding the technical issues of CIMS 3.0, can be emailed to cims@marii.my and strict action will be taken if there is any fraud or misuse of this system,” the statement said.